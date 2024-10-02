Sephora's iconic beauty advent calendars are back — here's a sneak peek of what's inside the 2024 gift sets

As a shopping editor, I spend a good chunk of my time researching, writing about and testing advent calendars in the lead-up to Christmas. And while I try to stay unbiased in my advent calendar reporting, I would be lying if I said I don't have a few favourites that I A) look forward to seeing every year and B) actually recommend to my nearest and dearest. Among those, of course, is the Sephora Collection Advent Calendar.

No matter your self-care of choice — skincare, makeup or bath — the Sephora Collection Advent Calendar has something for everyone. It even includes a handful of masks and nail products that would make cute stocking stuffers.

Like many viral products, getting your hands on one of the advent calendars is often easier said than done. The Sephora Collection Advent Calendar almost always sells out (there was a wait list last year), so if you want to treat yourself or a loved one to the 2024 gift set, we wouldn't wait much longer to shop.

The details

The Sephora Collection Advent Calendar contains 24 beauty and self-care goodies from the Sephora Collection, including makeup, skincare, bath products and accessories.

In the 2024 gift set, shoppers can look forward to best-sellers like the brand's Love the Lift mascara, lip, foot and eye masks and more than 20 other beauty products.

While the 2024 advent calendar has yet to receive many customer reviews (it's still early, so we're not surprised), it's already received more than 6,100 "loves" from Sephora shoppers.

Best Sephora advent calendars and beauty sets you can already buy in 2024

While it may seem early, Sephora just dropped dozens of its 2024 holiday beauty value sets, including its coveted Sephora Favourites and Laneige gift sets. To shop some of the very best you can already buy and beat the holiday rush, check out our favourites below.

Sephora $229 value Sephora Collection Premium Advent Calendar Love the Sephora Collection, but want something a little more luxe? This limited-edition premium version of the beloved Sephora Collection advent calendar contains 24 beauty surprises, including bestselling serums, masks and cosmetic essentials. $119 at Sephora

Sephora $117 value Sephora Favorites Merry Masking Set If you want to give the gift of beauty but don't know where to start, this 10-piece masking gift set is a great universal gift idea. It features a collection of face, eyes, and lips masks, including everything from the Caudalie Pore Minimizing Instant Detox Mask to the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. $45 at Sephora

Sephora LANEIGE Midnight Minis This must-have kit from Laneige includes five of the brand's iconic lip sleeping masks: Berry, Gummy Bear, Peached Iced Tea, Mango and Watermelon Pop. Gift it all in one go, or pass them out as cute little stocking stuffers or just-because gifts. $29 at Sephora

Sephora $207 value Sephora Favorites Cozy and Clean Set If it's the clean girl aesthetic you're after, you're going to want to snap up one of these Cozy and Clean sets while they're still in stock. The set includes nine clean and bestselling beauty products, including the Nécessaire The Body Retinol Repair Serum, OLEHENRIKSEN's Banana Bright+ Instant Glow Moisturizer and the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask + Moisturizer. $69 at Sephora

Sephora Sephora Favorites Deluxe Perfume Sampler Set Attention fragrance lovers, this one is for you. This deluxe perfume sampler set features five fragrances and one candle votive, including scents from Burberry, Jo Malone and Marc Jacobs. $46 at Sephora

Sephora $153 value Sol de Janeiro Hydration Celebration Body Routine This award-winning Brazilian Bum Bum gift set is designed to visibly tighten and firm the skin. The five-piece set includes some of Sol de Janeiro's bestselling products, including a 240 mL container of the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. $92 at Sephora

