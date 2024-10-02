Sephora's iconic beauty advent calendars are back — here's a sneak peek of what's inside the 2024 gift sets
Shop Sephora's limited-edition beauty advent calendars before they (inevitably) sell out.
As a shopping editor, I spend a good chunk of my time researching, writing about and testing advent calendars in the lead-up to Christmas. And while I try to stay unbiased in my advent calendar reporting, I would be lying if I said I don't have a few favourites that I A) look forward to seeing every year and B) actually recommend to my nearest and dearest. Among those, of course, is the Sephora Collection Advent Calendar.
$179 value
Sephora Collection Advent Calendar
$229 value
Sephora Collection Premium Advent Calendar
Valued at $548
Sephora Favorites Advent Calendar
Sephora Collection After Advent Calendar
L'Occitane 2024 L'Occitane 24 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar
$177 value
Sephora Favorites Selfcare Rituals
$1,180 value
Augustinus Bader The 12 Days of Bader Advent Calendar
$77 value
LANEIGE Bouncy & Firm Plump, Firm & Glow Set
$117 value
Sephora Favorites Merry Masking Set
LANEIGE Midnight Minis
$51 value
SEPHORA COLLECTION Face Mask Magic Set
$207 value
Sephora Favorites Cozy and Clean Set
Sephora Favorites Deluxe Perfume Sampler Set
$153 value
Sol de Janeiro Hydration Celebration Body Routine
$39 value
LANEIGE Divine Lip Duo
Glow Recipe Fruit Babies Bestsellers Kit
$60 value
Rare Beauty Mini Blush and Luminize Trio
$95 value
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Glossy Posse VII Full-Size Gloss Bomb Trio
No matter your self-care of choice — skincare, makeup or bath — the Sephora Collection Advent Calendar has something for everyone. It even includes a handful of masks and nail products that would make cute stocking stuffers.
This limited-edition beauty advent calendar contains 24 beauty goodies.
Like many viral products, getting your hands on one of the advent calendars is often easier said than done. The Sephora Collection Advent Calendar almost always sells out (there was a wait list last year), so if you want to treat yourself or a loved one to the 2024 gift set, we wouldn't wait much longer to shop.
The details
The Sephora Collection Advent Calendar contains 24 beauty and self-care goodies from the Sephora Collection, including makeup, skincare, bath products and accessories.
In the 2024 gift set, shoppers can look forward to best-sellers like the brand's Love the Lift mascara, lip, foot and eye masks and more than 20 other beauty products.
While the 2024 advent calendar has yet to receive many customer reviews (it's still early, so we're not surprised), it's already received more than 6,100 "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Best Sephora advent calendars and beauty sets you can already buy in 2024
While it may seem early, Sephora just dropped dozens of its 2024 holiday beauty value sets, including its coveted Sephora Favourites and Laneige gift sets. To shop some of the very best you can already buy and beat the holiday rush, check out our favourites below.
Love the Sephora Collection, but want something a little more luxe? This limited-edition premium version of the beloved Sephora Collection advent calendar contains 24 beauty surprises, including bestselling serums, masks and cosmetic essentials.
This gift set features 26 skincare, hair, and makeup products, including full and mini sizes from Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, Sunday Riley, Glow Recipe, Dermalogica and more.
We've all heard about advent calendars, but what about post-holiday, "After Advent" calendars? This fun gift set from Sephora is for those weird in-between days between Christmas and New Year's Eve. The mini set includes two Sephora Collection masks, nail polish, mascara and more.
The ultimate holiday treat for L'Occitane fans, this 24-piece advent calendar includes goodies for your skin, body, hair, hands, and more. Plus, it's valued at $155, so you know it's going to be good.
This 10-piece gift set is sure to pamper you head-to-toe, including self-care favourites from The INKEY, First Aid Beauty, Josie Maran and Dermalogica.
Valued at a whopping $1,180 (yes, over $1,000!), this 12-day advent calendar from celebrity-favourite beauty brand Augustinus Bader is packed with skincare cult classics and new formulas.
This limited-edition set from Laneige includes a full-size Bouncy & Firm Eye Sleeping Mask and two deluxe sizes for face and lip. Reviewers call it an "excellent" bundle that's "perfect" for travel.
If you want to give the gift of beauty but don't know where to start, this 10-piece masking gift set is a great universal gift idea. It features a collection of face, eyes, and lips masks, including everything from the Caudalie Pore Minimizing Instant Detox Mask to the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.
This must-have kit from Laneige includes five of the brand's iconic lip sleeping masks: Berry, Gummy Bear, Peached Iced Tea, Mango and Watermelon Pop. Gift it all in one go, or pass them out as cute little stocking stuffers or just-because gifts.
Long year? This limited-edition set of six face masks is designed to nourish and replenish the skin — treat yourself!
If it's the clean girl aesthetic you're after, you're going to want to snap up one of these Cozy and Clean sets while they're still in stock. The set includes nine clean and bestselling beauty products, including the Nécessaire The Body Retinol Repair Serum, OLEHENRIKSEN's Banana Bright+ Instant Glow Moisturizer and the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask + Moisturizer.
Attention fragrance lovers, this one is for you. This deluxe perfume sampler set features five fragrances and one candle votive, including scents from Burberry, Jo Malone and Marc Jacobs.
This award-winning Brazilian Bum Bum gift set is designed to visibly tighten and firm the skin. The five-piece set includes some of Sol de Janeiro's bestselling products, including a 240 mL container of the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream.
Soft and supple lips, anyone? This limited-edition set features a full-size Lip Glowy Balm in Candy Cane and a mini Lip Sleeping Mask in Peppermint.
Stocked with Glow Recipe bestsellers like the Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops and Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream, this six-piece kit is the perfect size for travel.
This limited-edition set from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty is guaranteed to be on everyone's wishlist this holiday season. The liquid blush and luminizer trio is long-wear and vegan-friendly.
If it's good enough for Rihanna, it's good enough for us. Sephora reviewers "absolutely love" this three-piece lipgloss set from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. The "shades are all flattering," promises one happy shopper.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.