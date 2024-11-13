Son Reunited with His Mother's Lost Wedding Dress After Gown Was Swept Away by Arkansas Tornado

After neighbors found a wedding dress among storm debris, they used social media to return it to its owner

Getty(2) Split image of a wedding dress and a tornado

A man has been reunited with his mother's lost wedding dress after it was blown away by a tornado.

After an EF2 tornado — which the National Weather Service estimated had wind speeds between 110 and 115 miles per hour — swept through Arkansas on Monday, Nov. 4, the wedding dress was caught up in the storm. But thanks to a good samaritan, the gown has made its way back to them.

The wedding dress happened to land among storm debris in the yard of Jennifer Tisdale. When she and her neighbor, Angela Moffitt, found the dress, they knew they wanted to try and return it to its owner. So, with the assistance of Moffitt's daughter, Gabriella, they turned to social media to help identify them.

Getty Dirty wedding dress (stock image)

"We really thought it was a sheet or bath curtain or something in the yard and came to investigate and noticed that it was very lacy and very pretty and like, 'Oh, my goodness, this is someone's wedding dress,'" Tisdale told 40/29 News. “And for having traveled as far as it did, it was in pretty good shape, just a little dirty and wet."

Moffitt told the outlet: "Within a few seconds. I mean, I think we had someone say, 'Oh, we know exactly whose that is.'"

The original owner ended up being a man who lived just down the road from them. When a family friend of the man came to pick up the wedding dress, they told the women that the gown was the man's mother's.

The women are pleased to have achieved something good amid destruction.

"In a time when really everyone is stressed out and exhausted and trying to work through the aftermath, it's nice to be able to help somebody smile and get the important pieces back," Tisdale continued to the KHBS television news station.