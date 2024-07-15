The best Prime Day deals and more: Huge savings from Amazon, Walmart, Dyson and many of our other favorite brands

We found the best Prime Day deals from across the web on Apple, Ninja, Sony, Bissell and more.

Ring the alarm: Prime Day is nearly here! While you put the finishing touches on your wishlist, we'll fill you in on a little secret: Amazon isn't the only retailer that's having a major sale. You can score plenty of deals on kitchen essentials, fab finds for your wardrobe and shiny new tech, thanks to heavy hitters like Walmart, Adidas, Best Buy, Coach, Target, Samsung, Dyson, Kate Spade and more getting in on the action.

Don't know where to get started? Worry not — you're in good hands. We vet every single deal by running it through price trackers, reading thousands of reviews and checking in with our own roster of experts to determine the very best goodies to spend your hard-earned cash on. Consider us your shopping fairy godparents.

Our first tip: Keep checking this page, and often. We'll be updating it throughout Amazon Prime Day 1 and 2 and adding in the best deals we spot from across the web (though if you want some brownie points, you should also check out our guide to all things Amazon Prime Day). No Prime Day FOMO for you!

Best Prime Day kitchen deals

There's no better time to upgrade those dull knives and caked-on cookware (and maybe finally get your hands on that one contraption that's sure to make breakfast a snap). Save big on sought-after brands like Ninja, Hamilton Beach and more.

Amazon: While there's certainly no shortage of deals on just about anything you might have on your culinary wishlist, make sure you don't miss out on the No. 1 bestselling Instant Pot Duo 9-in-1 being marked down 42%, and the über-popular Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker is at its lowest price in years (and the lowest price on the web).

HexClad: Score up to 30% off Gordon Ramsay-vetted knife and cookware sets.

Le Creuset: The factory to table sale is on! Snag select items from the brand beloved by everyone from Ina Garten to Jennifer Garner for up to 40% off, plus get free shipping on all orders over $99.

Our Place: Celebs like Selena Gomez and Oprah are fans of this aesthetically pleasing, PFAS-free cookware, and you can snag the bestselling Always Pan for a rare $105 during the brand's Summer Sale.

Solo Stove: Score fire pits and other summer essentials for up to 20% off.

Target: Scoop up steep savings on a Keurig Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker ($60, down from $90) and more. Perfect for folks who can never finish a whole pot!

Walmart: We spotted savings on tons of Ninja appliances, including an air fryer for just $69 (down from $89) and a woodfire grill for just $249 (was $298).

Best Prime Day bedding and mattress deals

A quality mattress is a worthy investment, and now is the time to save a few bucks on one. Big sales events are the best times to buy, whether you're in the market for memory foam, a hybrid model or a cooling mattress that'll keep night sweats at bay. And while you're at it, why not stock up on some new sheet sets or some plush new pillows?

Casper Casper The One, Queen $1,000 $1,245 Save $245 If there was a popularity contest for mattresses, the Casper One just might win. The ultra-popular model is made with three layers of breathable memory foam that cradles your body throughout the night and provides support where you need it most. $1,000 at Casper

Amazon: Looking for some new sheets? What about a whole new mattress? No matter your need, Amazon has you covered with some Prime Day steals.

Brooklinen: Score the dreamy linen brand's sale items for up to 50% off, including gorgeous sateen pillowcases and duvet covers. Plus, first-time shoppers get 15% off their order sitewide.

Buffy: Enjoy sitewide savings of up to 20%, including the brand's beloved temperature-regulating comforters and sheets.

Casper: Save up to 30% off everything from the brand's rigorously tested catalog — like its popular hybrid and cooling mattresses.

Cozy Earth: The brand that graced Oprah's Favorite Things list five times in a row is offering up to 25% off its luxurious bedding, pajamas and more. If Oprah approves, you know it's good!

DreamCloud: Take up to 50% off all of the luxury brand's cashmere-quilted mattresses, including the popular DreamCloud Premier Rest Hybrid Mattress.

Purple: Don't snooze on the brand's back to school sale, where you can score up to 50% off a complete sleep bundle, which includes a sheet set, two Purple Cloud pillows, a mattress protector and the PurpleFlex Mattress. The mattress is made using the patented GelFlex Grid, which adapts to support your movements while you sleep.

Serta: Save up to $600 on all three Serta iComfortEco mattresses, which are made with up to 70% sustainable materials.

Tuft & Needle: Save up to 50% on bed frames, soft jersey sheets, even dog beds.

Walmart: Trade your old bedding for a bestselling sheet set marked down by 60% ($17, down from $63), plus get a popular pair of Serta cooling pillows for $23 (down from $40).

Best Prime Day beauty deals

Amazon: Some all-time faves are on mega markdown for Prime Day, including picks from CeraVe, Dyson, Neutrogena and more.

Nordstrom: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is on! Don't skip the hundreds of beauty exclusives, including an Osea anti-aging Body Balm set ($78), a travel-friendly La Mer skincare set ($95) and tons more.

Sephora: The beauty retailer is offering discounts on select makeup, hair care, skin care and more in their sale section, including a Dyson straightener for $100 off.

Ulta: You can snag fave brands including Pureology, IT Cosmetics and more at a sweet discount.

Walmart: The retail giant is notorious for its irresistible markdowns, so get ready to fill your cart with fragrances, beauty tools and more at a savings.

Best Prime Day home deals

Home is where the savings are — at least, it is now. From cleaning essentials like stick vacs (like the ever-elusive on-sale Dyson) to warm weather must-haves like portable A/Cs, outdoor furniture and dehumidifiers, these are the most worthwhile products for making your summertime livin' easy — and at wallet-friendly prices.

Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum $350 $520 Save $170 This lightweight stick vac detangles hair as it cleans, so you won't be left picking out strands from its brush. It also quickly transforms into a handheld for your car and stairs. You can even lift it up over your head to clean the top of cabinets and ceiling fans in one smooth motion. $350 at Dyson

Amazon: Bring home a grill/fire-pit combo to elevate the rest of your summer for under $100 — plus, the viral-fave Rubbermaid Power Scrubber is just $17 now.

Dyson: Zap up the brand's powerful stick vacs for up to $200 off.

Lowe's: Save up to 60% off items storewide at the retailer's Closeout Event, including patio furniture and outdoor grills.

Walmart: Snag a bestselling Dyson canister vacuum for less than it is at Amazon ($200, down from $400), plus get great deals on Bissell carpet steamers, a Dyson stick vac and more.

Wayfair: Score a stunning new carpet for up to 60% off during the retailer's Rug Sale. Don't miss the dozens of washable options.

Best Prime Day style deals

Whether you're still fleshing out your summer wardrobe or are already looking forward to autumn, there are plenty of stylish deals to go around — from Coach and Kate Spade bags to Nike sneakers and even Lululemon leggings, you'll be dressed to the nines this season (and no one has to know you didn't pay full price).

Amazon Colorfulkoala High Waisted Tummy Control Workout Leggings $25 $30 Save $5 These slimming leggings are a steal even at full price — but nabbing them at under $20 is practically criminal. They have pockets large enough to fit your phone, plus the crop ensures they won't awkwardly bunch around your ankles. Plus, with nearly 38,000 reviews, you're sure to be in good company. $25 at Amazon

Amazon: Big brands like Hanes, Bali and Levi's are on sale this Prime Day — grab these top-sellers before they sell out!

Adidas: Score 25% off both sale and full-price items with code STOCKUP.

Allbirds: Take up to 40% off the brand's popular comfy kicks, plus score free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Bass Pro Shops: Enjoy outdoorsy summer favorites or less at the Bass Pro Shops Bargain Cave.

Cabela's: Speaking of Bargain Caves — Cabela's offers the same clearance hideaway, including Under Armour for 20% off.

Coach: Fill your cart with sale styles, including leather goods and accessories, for up to 50% off.

Coach Outlet: Enjoy fashionable favorites for up to 73% off.

Hoka: We've seen some of Hoka's biggest markdowns of the sunny season so far, with sweet savings on some of the brand's biggest sellers.

J.Crew: Snag an extra 50% off summer sale items with code SHOPSALE. Plus, those looking ahead to fall can nab up to 30% off select cashmere.

J.Crew Factory: The deals are always fab at J.Crew Factory, but they've somehow gotten even better with up to 60% off everything. Don't miss the sale section, where you can also pick up an extra 60% off already marked-down styles.

Kate Spade: If you've had your eye on the brand's chic crossbody bags and classic totes, you can now scoop them for up to 50% off. We have our eyes on this equestrian-inspired style, marked down to $295 (was $378).

Kate Spade Outlet: Summertime and the saving is easy at KSO: Grab an extra 20% off over 350+ styles.

Lululemon: Cute crop leggings for nearly $30 off, running shoes on markdown and more deals abound in the brand's "We Made Too Much" section.

Macy's: Score up to 50% off designer handbags, sandals for under $60 and up to 70% off all clearance styles.

Madewell: It's definitely worth swinging by Madewell's sale section, with up to 70% off summer essentials like comfy V-necks and swishy sundresses. Plus, everything that's already marked down gets an extra 30% off (and 50% off for denim) with code COOLDOWN.

Nike: Run away with up to 40% off sale items, and get an extra 25% off with code EXTRA25 — plus, free shipping on orders over $50 for members.

Nordstrom: The Anniversary Sale is finally open to everybody, so there's no better time to score comfy On sneakers (rare sale!), stretchy Zella joggers and much more.

Reebok: Dive into the sunny season with up to 65% off sneakers and workout gear.

REI: Outdoorsy folks can nab up to 50% off clothing and footwear. We're talking top-rated North Face joggers ($49, was $70), Hoka hiking boots for $138 (down from $185), and oodles more.

Tory Burch: Grab a Tory Burch fan-favorite bag on sale — prices start at $159.

Walmart: From 80% off select jewelry to swimwear, sundresses and more at deep discounts, Walmart is, as always, a powerhouse of sizzling savings this summer.

Best Prime Day headphones, earbuds and speaker deals

Searching for sweat-resistant new buds for the gym? Perhaps you're on the hunt for oversized cans to block out your snoring neighbor on your next flight. Either way, you can enjoy your fave podcasts, and music (or better yet, the sweet sound of silence) for a song.

Amazon: Grab 2nd-gen Apple AirPods for only $80, Beats Solo3 over-ear headphones for 40% off, and deals on Bose, Sony and more.

Apple: Apple is in the middle of their Back to School blowout, but if you don't find what you want on their website, make sure to check other retailers — we're seeing great savings on everything from AirPods to Macs.

Best Buy: We're seeing tons of discounts on waterproof Bluetooth speakers that are perfect for the beach, as well as high-end headphones like Beats Studio Pros.

Target: Score up to 30% off earbuds or grab a pair of headphones starting from just $10.

Walmart: Walmart has discounts of as much as 80% off select brands of earbuds, but you can also find fantastic deals on sound bars, Bluetooth speakers, and more.

Best Prime Day TV deals

If you've been holding out on finally getting your hands on a gorgeous new screen, wait no longer — you can grab a spectacular set from big brands like Samsung, TCL, Insignia and more.

Amazon Insignia 32-inch Fire TV $80 $130 Save $50 Sure, it might be on the smaller side, but if you need a TV for your garage or a smaller bedroom, this is a great pick. You have access to full Alexa functionality through the Alexa Voice Remote, which means you can change channels, search for content and more just by yapping. Plus, this is on par with its lowest price ever. $80 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $80 at Best Buy

Amazon: Fire TVs are having their moment at the retailer's Prime Day sale, with smart sets starting at just $65.

Best Buy: You can save as much as $2,500 on a brand-new 100-inch TV from Best Buy. Looking to make that home theater splurge a little more affordable? Now's your chance.

Samsung: Save as much as $3,500 on a Samsung Terrace outdoor TV, and snag major savings across a broad range of other options, including the Samsung Frame lineup.

Walmart: Walmart has a lot of impressive savings, like $700 off an OLED display or a 58-inch 4K screen for just $258.

Best anti-Prime Day laptops and tablets

It's way too hot to go outside (unless you're going from one air-conditioned space to another). Need some entertainment? These tablets and laptops will deliver just that in spades.

Amazon Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet $140 $230 Save $90 Meet Amazon's most powerful tablet ever, with 14 hours of battery life and a huge display that makes it just the ticket for everything from watching content to gaming. At nearly 40% off, it's at the lowest price we've seen. $140 at Amazon

Amazon: We spy the Apple iPad Air 13 at an all-time low for Prime Day at $729, plus tons more Apple deals.

Target: Target is the place to go for low-priced laptops, with over 100 options at under $300.

Walmart: Save more than $900 on laptops, tablets and more at Walmart. Don't forget to look out for additional savings on select models.

