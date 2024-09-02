These 10 'As Seen on TV' gadgets will make your life so much easier — starting at just $8

We've been there: lying in bed late at night, hypnotized by infomercials selling us gadgets and doodads that promise a life of bliss. But in the harsh light of day, it's hard to know which ones work and whether you should order them. We've taken the guesswork out of the equation with this list of "As Seen on TV" products that actually do make your life easier — think a $13 hair catcher that keeps your drain clog-free and a $10 grabber tool that helps to grasp hard-to-reach items above and below with ease. Plus, you can purchase all of the goodies at Walmart.

Reviewers love the unique design of these products and rave about their effectiveness. Many even purchased extras as gifts after falling in love with the item themselves. Said one fan about an umbrella that closes upward, trapping all the wet folds of cloth and preventing them from leaking on the floor: "I no longer get soaked getting in or out of the car. I've bought four more to use as gifts." Which ones will you try?

Walmart TubShroom Revolutionary Hair Catcher Drain Protector Their tagline is "No More Clogs" but it could also be called "No More Tears" as never again will you deal with the frustration — and horror — of all that hair stuck in your pipes and the ick that got stuck with it. You can also say goodbye to caustic chemicals that never actually fix the problem. With TubShroom, every strand of hair is caught as it wraps around the ingenious cylinder that fits most drains. Pro tip: Clean it after every shower for the best effect. Now neither hair nor the money you'd spend on a plumber will go down the drain. "It really works!" raved this fan. "When I ordered the TubShroom, I was skeptical. ... but surprise, surprise. I absolutely love it. I don't worry about clogging my tub anymore. It fits the drain perfectly and traps all the hair I lose whenever I wash my hair. I'm going to buy a few more to give as gifts to family members." $13 at Walmart

Walmart Nutriblade 6-Piece Steak Knives If you've had an episode of Top Chef interrupted by a commercial with someone squealing, "I thought you had to be a professional chef to cut like this," this knife set might look familiar to you. Watching these mighty blades cut through wood and stone and then glide, razor-like, through a tomato is mesmerizing. But you don't have to have a downed tree to cut up or concrete on your dinner plate to appreciate them — Nutriblades slice beautifully, are easy to hold, easy to clean and they're just $19 for a half dozen. "Great knife set," shared a fan. "These knives are very sharp. They make a perfect cut on meat, and vegetables like tomatoes, zucchini, squash, etc. I'm very happy with my purchase. The knives are beautiful and well-made." $19 at Walmart

Walmart Gopher Deluxe Pick Up & Reaching Aid Some of us are not blessed with great height. Some of us have aches and pains that prevent us from stretching. But here comes our hero, the Gopher, to make our lives much easier. It can extend your reach by nearly three feet, allowing you to conquer those high shelves and low cabinets. Its rotating head lets you to get into those hard-to-reach spots, and the included suction cup means you get a better grip. This shopper just can't get enough of their Gopher: "My buddy, my bestie, my savior! My recovery would've meant even more agony if I didn't have my grabber because I drop everything. I traveled out-of-state for surgery so it folded in my suitcase with little to no space taken up." Another raved, "Great tool! I use it consistently to grab anything from small pistachio shells to laundry sheets behind the dryer." $10 at Walmart

Walmart Pillow Pad Multi Angle Cushioned Tablet and iPad Stand Getting comfy in bed or on the couch with your iPad or tablet can be a challenge. Until now. Meet the Pillow Pad, a cushion that lets you use your tablet while sitting or lying down. Three adjustable angles mean there's no more wrestling with your tablet, and it even comes with a built-in side pocket for storing your phone or tablet accessories like AirPods, glasses or chargers. And its built-in ledge means you can use it to prop up your device or book. The ultra-soft cover is removable and machine-washable. Comes in four colors. "I was a little skeptical at first," admitted this shopper. "But I love this cushioned tablet holder because I can use it while sitting on the couch or lying in bed (the actual reason I bought it for). It is lightweight but very stable, and flipping it for different positions is so easy. I use it for my tablet and phone. I will buy one for my daughter." $20 at Walmart

Walmart Presto Plug Outlet Extender Any outlet can be made more usable with the Presto Plug Outlet Extender. This clever device acts like an extension cord by plugging it into an outlet in your home and stretching to another location with a four-foot cord. But the best part is it's got an adhesive backing which allows you to mount the outlets where you want them on your wall. The product is designed to look and function like a regular outlet vs. a clunky extension cord. It's also equipped with two bonus USB outlets, which are great for charging your smartphone and other devices. Reviewers love that it's easy to install and makes previously unusable outlets accessible. "My bed was hiding the outlet and now it is beside the bed," shared one. Will be ordering more." $20 at Walmart

Walmart Better Brella Reverse Open Windproof Inverted Umbrella Sure, your average umbrella keeps you dry, but we all know how it drips all over the house as soon as you walk in the door. The Better Brella solves that problem by closing upward, trapping all the wet folds of cloth and preventing them from leaking all over the floor. This inverted umbrella is also windproof which means it won't blow inside out with strong winds (It's tested up to 50 miles per hour), so you can stay dry even in some of the worst weather. One reviewer purchased one after seeing this product advertised on TV: "I ordered this after seeing the infomercial because it just made sense. The Better Brella is exactly that — better! I don't get wet getting out of my car, my papers don't get wet when I get in my car and there are no drips on the floor or carpet when I enter a building. Brilliant product — several friends have purchased one since I received mine." $30 at Walmart

Walmart Fur Daddy Sonic Pet Hair Remover If your cat's fur is as stubborn and clingy as she is, look no further. The Fur Daddy, which uses Micro-Sonic Technology to lift dog and cat hair off of furniture, carpets and drapes, will get your house fur-free in no time. Drag it along the surface of your couch and the sonic technology loosens trapped hair as the microfiber bristles cling to it and lift it up and away. All of the hair and dander is then stored in a compartment until it's time to empty it. The device is reusable, much like a handheld vacuum. Each device also has a built-in LED light to illuminate exactly where hair is hiding as you clean. This reviewer said it works great for homes with cats: "We have a cat with long hair who constantly sheds and the sonic pet hair remover really works. Best pet hair remover I've found! A great purchase!" $14 at Walmart

Walmart BulbHead Ruby Sliders Chair Pads Keep your hardwood and tile flooring looking sharp with these protective felt feet for your future. The flexible Ruby Sliders slip onto most furniture legs and stay firmly in place. At the bottom of each is a felt disc that won't scratch your flooring even as your heavy furniture shifts. The secret to this design is the silicone material which keeps a tight seal around the furniture legs. Unlike other felt feet, these cups also protect the lower part of each leg, which usually gets scuffed up by vacuum cleaners. Each reusable cup slips into place and makes it easy to push even the heaviest furniture across your floor with ease. This reviewer plans to purchase more covers: "Love these sliders! My chairs screech horribly when chairs are moved. I heard about these and decided to try them out. I got just 1 package to try. I'll be getting 2 more packages, for the other 4 chairs. I have large round bottoms on my chairs. I found that turning them inside out and stretching and "unrolling" the sides was easiest."Protect your floors with these reusable felt feet that won't fall off your furniture legs. $8 at Walmart

Walmart Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover Even the most delicate of facial hair is no match for the Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover. This discreet, travel-sized device makes it easy to remove hair on your brows, upper lip or chin without causing redness or irritation. It comes with a built-in light so you can see what you're doing, and there are several colors available. Store it in your purse or carry-on — it's about the size of a tube of lipstick. It's great to have on hand at all times and is safe for daily use. This reviewer loved it so much, she bought a second one: "Absolutely love this product. I have told so many people about it and they all have bought one. It's a marvel how great it works. I recently bought a second one to have in another room when I want to use it." $15 at Walmart

Walmart True Touch 5 Finger Deshedding Glove The Deshedding Glove makes it easy to groom your dog or cat while giving them some attention at the same time. This right-handed glove with five fingers and a silicone palm has textured grips that cling to stray hair and fur and remove them as you pet your pooch. Your pet will love the free massage and you'll love that it prevents fur from building up around your home. It's great for all breeds of dogs and cats, no matter the hair type. Take it from this reviewer: "Our cat hated to be brushed. Got this for her for Christmas, and she loves it! It was almost scary how much fur it took off, but no more hairballs. Easy enough to clean, and she can't get enough "petting" from it! Would recommend." $14 at Walmart

