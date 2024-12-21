This clothes steamer smoothes 'wrinkles in seconds' and it's down to $20

If you've got someone on your list who loves to travel, this gift will arrive before Santa does — and it's nearly 50% off.

If your getaway is getting closer, take a moment to imagine all the awesome things you’ll be doing and what you'll need. For daytime adventures, special dinners and long-anticipated reunions, you'll want to look your best, so a few favorite outfits are a must. But how can you avoid looking like you crawled out of the suitcase? Simple — pack the portable Oghom Clothes Steamer. It's the stylish traveler’s secret weapon, and right now it's only $20 — nearly 50% off — its lowest price ever.

And if you're going the staycation route this holiday but have a loved one with a case of wanderlust, this clothes steamer makes the ideal gift — something they need but wouldn't think to buy for themselves. Add to cart now, and it'll travel to your home before Christmas.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Similar steamers can run double the price. This mega-popular one goes on sale throughout the year, but right now it's at the lowest price it's ever been. Plus, this steamer is not just for clothes — it also works on curtains and even plush toys.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The portable steamer is popular for many reasons, including its uncomplicated nature, willingness to travel and fun factor. Yep, "fun" was a recurrent descriptor in the reviews. The heat panel is stainless steel, which is anti-rust and anti-oxidation, and it lasts longer than aluminum models. Plus the hand-held design and extra-long 9-foot cord make it a cinch to move around, so you can complete tasks quickly, easily...and some even say joyfully.

And the petite size of this 1.7-pound wonder makes it particularly popular for travel! It's like a mobile spa treatment for travel-weary outfits.

Make this portable clothes steamer your stowaway. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Shoppers are kinda freaking out about it: “This thing is awesome!!! Seriously, I’m never ironing again,” said one. In fact, this steamer has raked in nearly 35,000 five-star ratings.

Pros 👍

"Where has this been all my life? I'm a seamstress and this would have been such an asset to my business. So convenient for a quick job on something to wear when you're in a hurry- or traveling. Love it." wrote another satisfied customer.

One superfan said: "I ordered this steamer specifically for my daughter's graduation gown. The deep wrinkles from being folded up were impossible to get out…well not when you have this little bad boy! I’m honestly blown away, not only by how well it worked, but how fast the wrinkles came out! It took maybe five minutes to do the whole gown!"

This happy shopper wrote that it was the "I no longer worry about looking like the old TV character Columbo. It heats up fast, takes all the wrinkles in seconds, has a great long cord, and would be easy to take on a trip."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers felt that this was better suited for smaller tasks. "This does help," said one, "but it really takes a while for it to be effective. Not practical if you have very much to do."

Another customer agreed: "This is small and likely meant for travel and for small items. It is not very powerful and takes quite a while to steam larger garments (would not recommend this for thicker fabrics)."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

