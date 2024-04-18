This 'epic' laptop is a whopping 65% off on Amazon — save $580, but hurry!

This "epic" SGIN laptop is a whopping 65 per cent of on Amazon — seriously! (Photo via Amazon)

Buying a new laptop can be a steep investment, especially if you care about brand names. However, if you're willing to forgo a big-tech label for even bigger savings, you can find surprisingly great deals on tech on Amazon Canada. Right now, deal hunters can score a SGIN 15.6" Laptop for a whopping 65 per cent off, which, in dollars and cents, equals a savings of $580. Dubbed an "epic" and "powerful" device by reviewers, the laptop is a "true powerhouse" for work, play and beyond. Read on to learn the details and score this limited-time Amazon deal ahead of Mother's Day and Father's Day gift shopping.

Whether you need a new laptop for work or school or just want to stream your show before bed, this bargain from SGIN is a great choice. Its slim design is perfect for slipping into a work bag or backpack when you're on the go, and with seven hours of battery life, it's a trusty pick for working remotely at a coffee shop or taking notes in a lecture hall.

With 4GB DDR4 RAM and 128GB SSD, the laptop has plenty of power and storage for most tasks, such as browsing the web and planning your next vacation. Its ultra-high-resolution screen delivers an immersive experience, and thanks to its anti-glare design, you can work outside in the sun — if you're lucky.

The reviews are in

⭐️ 4.4/5 stars

💬 85+ reviews

🏆 "True powerhouse."

While reviews for this SGIN laptop are still trickling in, early adopters call it an "amazing" laptop and note it's "powerful enough" to tackle day-to-day work.

One reviewer calls it "epic." The SGIN computer is "blazing-fast" and "responsive," they say. It's a "true powerhouse."

Another says that when working, it can keep "multiple [programs] open, and yet it still doesn't give a low fps." Meetings on this laptop "run smoothly without any lag."

Despite an average rating of 4.4 stars, some reviewers say the SGIN laptop is "ok for simple tasks," but for anything more than that, "everything takes a long time to load," and the "battery dies fast."

The verdict

Whether you're picking up this laptop as an early Mother's Day gift or an upgrade for yourself, there's no denying that it's a great deal at its current sale price of 65 per cent off. Shoppers agree that it's an "epic" laptop for working and browsing — just don't expect the battery to last as long as stated.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

