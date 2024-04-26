This 'stunning' 50" smart TV is $160 off on Amazon: 'Everything looks almost too real!'

Save $150 on this 'stunning' 50-inch Amazon Fire TV ahead of Mother's Day (photo via Amazon).

Mother's Day is inching closer (May 12), which means it's time to start planning — and ordering—your 2024 Mother's Day gifts. If your mom is a Lululemon and Sephora kind of gal, one of these gift ideas may be perfect for her. Alternatively, if you're looking for a one-of-a-kind gift for a one-of-a-kind woman, one of these could fit the bill. However, if your mom already knows exactly what she wants, perhaps a brand new TV, Amazon's "stunning" Fire TV might be right up her alley. Right now, Amazon shoppers can save 27 per cent on an Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, slashing $160 off its original price. To learn why this TV is worth buying and shop the deal, check out the details below.

The details

This smart TV is equipped with 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG, delivering a clearer and more vibrant picture compared to TVs with 1080p Full HD.

With the Amazon Fire TV, users can stream more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more. For traditional TV viewers, live and free TV is available, alongside video games and music streaming.

Like most Amazon devices, users can access Alexa to find their favourite apps, movies, and shows, plus check the weather, sports scores, and more.

What people are saying

⭐️ 4.4 stars

💬 7,700+ reviews

🔎 "Everything looks almost too real!"

A popular choice among shoppers, reviewers say the Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV is an "awesome," "user-friendly" device.

The visuals are "stunning," according to one shopper. "Everything looks almost too real!"

It's "very easy to set up," says another. From box to table, "I did it myself in 10 minutes," they continue.

Another shopper writes that the quality is "excellent." It's "nice and crisp, clean, whatever you want to call it, it's great."

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $440 $600 Save $160 See at Amazon

Despite thousands of rave reviews, some users note a slight lag time when navigating the menus and say the sound quality could be improved.

The sound is "decent" but "low," according to one shopper. "You will probably need to buy a soundbar" unless you're sitting nearby.

MEREDO Sound Bar $130 See at Amazon

The verdict

If you're in the market for a new TV, this is a deal you won't want to miss — especially at its current sale price. Reviewers laud the 50-inch Amazon Fire device for its picture quality and overall value. However, some shoppers note the sound quality has room for improvement, something to keep in mind when placing your order.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

