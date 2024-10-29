Woman Considering Annulment One Week After Wedding Due to Husband's Behavior: 'I'm Being Told to Get Over It'

In a Reddit post, the woman recounted a series of events during her wedding weekend that have left her questioning her relationship with her new spouse

Chev Wilkinson/Getty Stock Image

A woman who has only been married for one week is already considering calling the relationship quits

In a post on Reddit, the 25-year-old-bride recounted a series of events involving the groom and his family at the couple's wedding that left her feeling "deeply embarrassed"

Now, the bride who says she's being told to simply "get over it" is asking for advice

A woman is considering annulling her marriage just one week after her wedding due to some disappointing behavior by her husband and his family.

In a lengthy post on Reddit's Wedding forum, the 25-year-old woman recounted a series of events that have led her to want to end her marriage so soon after it began. She said "the story begins at the rehearsal dinner," explaining that her parents own the venue and allowed her husband's family to host the pre-wedding event there.

Due to "a communication breakdown," the woman's in-laws believed they could use the flower arrangements that had been created by her parents' in-house florist for the wedding "without needing to pay for them." Before the rehearsal began, however, her parents informed the groom's parents that there would be a $400 charge for the flowers.

Rubberball/Mike Kemp/Getty Stock Image

"During dinner, his parents made loud comments to my husband and me about not knowing they had to pay for the flowers, clearly within earshot of my parents," the woman wrote. "I felt deeply embarrassed by this. Bringing it up in the middle of dinner created unnecessary tension and made me feel uncomfortable when we were supposed to be enjoying the evening."

"Things escalated" on the day of the wedding, the woman said. Her husband's family "completed disregarded the agreed-upon schedule" for taking photos and even "went behind [her] back" and requested additional family portraits that ended up cutting into the time allotted for bridal party photos.

Then, 15 minutes before the ceremony was set to begin, the bride was informed that the groom's 15-year-old sister would be giving a speech, despite the fact that she "had made it clear the day before that any speeches should be given at the rehearsal." When she "confronted" her husband about it, he "dismissed her concerns."

Things only got worse when the groom's brother gave his best man speech and repeatedly mentioned not knowing the bride well. "This was supposed to be a celebration of our union, and his comments felt dismissive and unnecessary," the woman recalled.

"Overall, his family seemed to be prioritizing their own interests and needs over what was best for us as a couple," she continued of the wedding experience. "When I raised these concerns with my husband, he brushed them off, making it seem like they weren’t a big deal."

Later, she "found out [her husband] had lied about telling his sister to give her speech at the rehearsal [instead of the wedding]."

bymuratdeniz/Getty Stock Image

"I asked him not to bring this matter up with his parents to avoid further drama, but he immediately ignored my request and texted them," she wrote.

Looking for feedback, she concluded her post, "I am genuinely asking for advice. I'm being told that I need to 'get over it.' "

In the comments section, many people expressed their opinion that the newlywed woman was overreacting to what happened. "This is all general wedding stress — nothing remotely unusual about it," one person wrote, even suggesting, "I feel like if you're already willing to call it quits you probably weren't that invested in the first place."

Another noted that the woman needs to consider the bigger picture.

"You’re turning little administrative things for a wedding into a character flaws. You can annul your wedding and say your husband doesn’t even care about you, but it’s over little things like speeches at a wedding, photographs being taken at a wedding, and flowers at a wedding," they wrote. "What about your entire dating life?? How did we get here that we’re basing a huge life decision off of in-laws' behavior on wedding day instead of off an entire full relationship that we’ve had well outside of one wedding day?"

Another Redditor was sympathetic to the woman, writing, "I won't lie, it sucks that your husband didn't listen to you and lied about his sister." But they agreed with many other commenters that considering an annulment is a drastic reaction to a minor disagreement.

"I don't see anything here that remotely qualifies as grounds for annulment," they wrote to the woman. "I also don't think that this issue is worth ending your marriage over, although it definitely needs to be talked through. I think it's very solvable, though."

