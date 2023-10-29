Lululemon's We Made Too Much includes two belt bags and the Wunder Puff coat — but hurry!

Advertisement
Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
·3 min read
There is so much good winter stuff included in this week's Lululemon We Made Too Much drop

There's no understating just how enormous Canada is. In square kilometres, it's the second largest country in the world — and the weather can vary significantly from coast to coast. However, there is one weather fact that unites all Canadians: It can get really cold in the winter.

If last year's winter wardrobe wasn't up to par, you can sort yourself out ahead of the season with Lululemon's We Made Too Much section. WMTM is a fantastic resource for shopping Lululemon winter coats, mittens, sweaters and everything else Lulu for less.

To see some of this week's best We Made Too Much finds, scroll below. However, these items tend to go quickly, so we wouldn't wait too long to shop.

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece

Don't walk, run! The iconic Everywhere Belt Bag is included in Lululemon's We Made Too Much list. Beloved by thousands of Lululemon shoppers, there are dozens of reasons to get yourself a belt bag — here are a few of them. Want a bigger size? The bag is also available in a 2L version.

Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece

$39$64Save $25

This fleece belt bag is available in two colours: 1L and 2L. 

$39 at Lululemon

Wunder Puff Jacket

Lululemon's 600-fill-power goose down Wunder Puff Jacket is so cute, it's no wonder the winter coat is flying off the (virtual) shelves. Shop the style in three colours before it's gone for good. Click here to shop the jacket in even more colours.

Lululemon

Wunder Puff Jacket

$229$298Save $69

Shop the Wunder Puff Jacket in three colours.

$229 at Lululemon

Team Canada Quilted Mittens

There's no denying it: winter is coming. Get a head-start on your cold-weather wardrobe (and save a buck while you're at it) and pick up these cute Team Canada mittens for under $40. They're "cozy and comfy," writes one shopper. "[They make] us Canadians proud at the same time."

Lululemon

Team Canada Quilted Mittens

$39$68Save $29

Shop the Team Canada Quilted Mittens in two colours.

$39 at Lululemon

Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe

A women-first running shoe, Lululemon's Blissfeel sneakers feature tuned foam cushioning to soften landings and spring you forward on every step. "They are so comfortable from the get-go," raves one shopper. "They are so cute and versatile, too."

Lululemon

Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe

$139$198Save $59

Shop the Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe in four colours.

$139 at Lululemon

Define Cropped Jacket

With nearly 900 five-star reviews singing its praises, Lululemon shoppers call the Define Cropped Jacket "flattering" and "super cute." It's "soft and butter," according to one user.

Lululemon

Define Cropped Jacket Nulu

$99$128Save $29

Shop the Define Cropped Jacket Nulu in four colours.

$99 at Lululemon

Glyde 2-in-1 Adaptable Jacket

This versatile two-in-one jacket can be worn cropped or full-length to match your mood or outfit. The jacket is made from structured, heavy-weight twill fabric that's water-resistant and windproof.

Lululemon

Glyde 2-in-1 Adaptable Jacket

$129$198Save $69

Shop the Glyde 2-in-1 Adaptable Jacket in two colours.

$129 at Lululemon

Wunder Puff Cropped Vest

A cute and cozy choice for the upcoming colder months, Lululemon's Wunder Puff Cropped Vest is made from water-repellent and windproof fabric and features 600-fill-power goose-down insulation.

Lululemon

Wunder Puff Cropped Vest

$179$228Save $49

Shop the Wunder Puff Cropped Vest in four colours.

$179 at Lululemon

Team Canada Wool-Blend Reversible Beanie

Equal parts patriotic and cozy, this soft, reversible beanie is crafted from a wool-blend fabric to keep you warm when the forecast hits freezing.

Lululemon

Team Canada Wool-Blend Reversible Beanie

$19$48Save $29

Shop the Team Canada Wool-Blend Reversible Beanie in five colours.

$19 at Lululemon

Wunderlust Belt Bag

This compact belt bag is just the thing for trips to the airport or day hikes. The bag features an exterior zippered pocket to secure your valuables and interior slip pockets.

Lululemon

Wunderlust Belt Bag 1.8L

$39$64Save $25

Shop the belt bag in two colours: green and black.

$39 at Lululemon

Lululemon Align Tank Top

Buttery soft and nearly weightless, Lululemon's cult-favourite Align Tank Top has earned more than 7,200 reviews from shoppers. It's the "best tank," writes one fan. It is "so soft and comfy, I would 100% recommend."

Lululemon

Lululemon Align Tank Top

$39$68Save $29

Shop Lululemon's Align Tank Top in five colours.

$39 at Lululemon

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant

Lululemon's Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pants have racked up nearly 5,000 reviews from shoppers. Fans call them a "dream" and "incredibly comfortable." Certain colours of the flared pants are selling out, so shop now to save.

Lululemon

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant

$69$128Save $59

Shop the Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pants in 11 colours.

$69 at Lululemon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.