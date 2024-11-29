Yahoo Life Shopping
Black Friday home deals: I shop for a living, and here's what's actually worth buying

Some of our favorite home upgrades — from kitchen appliances to vacuums to bedding — are currently at their all-time best prices for Black Friday.

Britt Ross
·Senior Deals Writer
Updated
KitchenAid stand mixer, pillows, Bissell Little Green, velvet couch and a badge that says: Yahoo! Black Friday Deals
Scoop up stellar savings before the turkey's even been carved, thanks to these early Black Friday home deals. (Amazon/Wayfair)

Home is where the heart is, but today it's more like home is where the deals are! An influx of Black Friday sales on home goods is making it the best time of the year to upgrade your living space. For a shopping editor, this time of year is basically the Super Bowl, and we've spent the whole year training, aka studying price histories and comparing discounts to ensure the markdowns we're sharing are legit.

Right now we're seeing tons of discounts, including some all-time low prices on our favorite items, including vacuums, kitchen appliances, bedding and decor. This roundup includes top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target and more, and while not all deals are created equal, these genuinely impressed us.

We're continuously updating this list, so check back often to see what else you can scoop up ahead of the holiday rush. Happy shopping (and saving)!

Amazon

Bissell Little Green Cleaner

$81$124Save $43

This small-but-mighty sucker, a viral fave for a while now, targets unsightly spots, minimizes odors and more on both carpets and upholstery in a perfectly portable way. At under 10 pounds, it's on the lighter side for a deep cleaner, and it's versatile enough to use on furniture — even car interiors. Plus, the 15-foot cord is long enough to keep you from having to find a new outlet every five minutes.

This set comes with the Little Green, a 3-inch tough stain tool, a HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, a spraying crevice tool, a trial size 8-ounce Spot and Stain with Febreze formula and a one-year limited warranty. You can snag it for nearly 35% off, which is just about as low as it usually goes on sale for.

Check out our full Bissell Little Green review for more.

$81 at Amazon
Walmart

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum

$97$199Save $102

If there's one type of Shark we're always happy to run into, it's one that's on sale — and this over-50% off deal is pretty Jaws-dropping. Complete with a HEPA filter, this bad boy will help purify the air while it sucks up dust bunnies.

(Psst: This price beats Amazon's!)

$97 at Walmart
Amazon

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum

$149$250
Save $101 | Lowest price ever

A top-selling Roomba that's 40% off — its all-time lowest price? We'll take two! This gizmo will zap up all of that dust and debris on your floor while you relax on the sofa — nothing wrong with that. It runs for up to 120 minutes before heading back to its charging dock, and you can even schedule cleanings via the app.

Check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums for more. 

Save $101 | Lowest price ever
$149 at Amazon
Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum

$22$38Save $16

Spare your friends from sitting in a car covered in fast food crumbs the next time you give them a ride. With this insanely popular car vac, you'll be able to keep your interior looking like new, and its 16-foot cord means it'll easily reach the trunk. It includes three attachments for getting into all sorts of spaces and weighs under 2.5 pounds. 

Check out our full ThisWorx Car Vacuum review for more. 

$22 at Amazon
Walmart

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

$220$400Save $180

Been dyin' to try a Dyson? Now would be a great time to snag this lightweight dust destroyer, considering it's 45% off! It can run for up to 40 minutes before needing a recharge, and because it's cordless, you won't have to look for a free outlet each time to move it to a different room.

Oh, and it comes with several cleaning attachments, has a whole-machine filtration system and is effective on both hard and carpeted flooring. 

$220 at Walmart
Amazon

Bissell CrossWave OmniForce Wet Dry Vacuum

$229$380
Save $151 | Lowest price ever

The fact that this versatile appliance (which functions as both a vacuum and mop) is down to its all-time best price is enough for it to warrant a space in our carts. But throw in a Martha Stewart endorsement, and we're tempted to buy two!

The queen of all things home recently sang its praises in an unsponsored Instagram post, calling it the "best new home appliance." She added, "The design is simple, the parts easy to clean and anyone can use it. ... Rather than sweeping (which raises dust), rather than vacuuming and then mopping, this machine does it all!"

Save $151 | Lowest price ever
$229 at Amazon
Amazon

Eufy G40 Robot Vacuum

$150$280
Save $130 | Lowest price ever

Those neglected areas under your beds and sofas are about to get a glow-up, thanks to this slim vac. At less than 3 inches high, it'll glide right under furniture to clean the spaces you can't get to yourself, and with 2,500 Pa of suction, crumbs and dust particles will be quaking in their boots. 

This is the lowest we've ever seen it on sale for, so scoop it up before this 46%-off deal speeds away. 

Save $130 | Lowest price ever
$150 at Amazon
Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2

$30$120
Save $90 with coupon

Whether you're due for some new headrests yourself or want to spiffy up your guest room before the holidays, you'd be wise to snag this popular pair while it's 75% off. 

Filled with a lofty down alternative stuffing, these plush pillows are moisture-wicking and promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. They're also machine washable and on sale for about as low as they've ever been.

Save $90 with coupon
$30 at Amazon
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen

$182$331Save $149

A cozy Earth sounds nice, but we'll settle for a cozy bed! This set has wowed everyone from Yahoo staffers and thousands of online shoppers to — wait for it — Oprah herself. Yahoo writer Rebecca Carhart, who searched high and low to find the best cooling sheets, awarded the Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set the title of "Best Bamboo Cooling Sheets," and another Yahoo writer, Ellie Conley, is also a fan. In her review, she writes, "Slipping into bed with Cozy Earth's sheets feels almost like jumping into a pool on a hot summer day."

And what does Oprah have to say about the sheets she made famous? When they appeared on her Favorite Things 2018 list, she said, "Your bed shouldn't be where you sweat the small (or big) stuff," and called the set "the softest ever," saying it "may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot-flashers can get a good night's rest." 

$182 at Cozy Earth
Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Queen, Set of 2

$5$12
Save $7 | Lowest price ever

These top-selling, smooth-as-silk pillowcases feel (and look) downright luxurious, but at just $5 for a pair, they're down to the lowest price we've ever seen. 

They can minimize hair breakage and frizziness, as well as help prevent fine lines and wrinkles by keeping skin from creasing as much. 

Save $7 | Lowest price ever
$5 at Amazon
Wayfair

Wayfair Sleep 6-Inch Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

$158$220Save $62

Scoring a queen-size mattress for under $200 might sound too good to be true, but it's possible over at Wayfair. This deal scores you a medium-firm model that adapts to your body's contours and keeps things cool and comfy for custom support.

Not too plush, not too hard ... we think Goldilocks herself would be a fan (along with the 10,000-plus shoppers who have already given it a perfect five-star rating).

$158 at Wayfair
The Company Store

The Company Store Mattress Pad, Queen

$97$139
Save $42 with code

Want to keep your mattress nice and clean for years to come? This cotton cover will protect it from spills and sweat stains, and the light fill on top contributes to a comfier sleep surface.

Enter code BFDEALS24 at checkout to score 30% off your purchase. 

Save $42 with code
$97 at The Company Store
Amazon

Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, Pack of 6

$10$20Save $10

These popular fabric-softening balls can be reused for over a thousand laundry loads. They're made entirely of wool, and not only will they make your washables plush, they'll shorten the drying time in the process. What's more, they'll save you tons of money on not-so-eco-friendly dryer sheets. 

Consider them our favorite laundry hack — and at less than two bucks apiece, you're getting these No. 1 bestsellers for one of their best prices of the year. 

$10 at Amazon
Amazon

Kitinjoy 100% Cotton Kitchen Dish Cloths, 6-Pack

$8$13
Save $5 with Prime

If your ratty old dish towels have seen better days, this 100% cotton set is an excellent swap. The waffle weave pattern not only looks nice, but it also offers a bit of texture for more effective scrubbing. 

Our price trackers tell us this is within two dollars of these towels' all-time low, so wipe — er, swipe — 'em while they're on sale. 

Save $5 with Prime
$8 at Amazon
Amazon

Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack

$15$42
Save $27 with coupon | Editor-approved

We're in a transitional clothing season, and whether you're stowing away shorts and sundresses in the winter or puffer coats and comforters in the summer, these roomy storage bags will keep everything organized from season to season. Each one has an impressive 60-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won't forget what you stashed in them. At over 60% off, it's a great time to buy.

Check out our full Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags review for more. 

Save $27 with coupon | Editor-approved
$15 at Amazon
Amazon

JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, 24 Pieces

$38$70
Save $32 with Prime

Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these sturdy containers, which have airtight seals to keep food fresh. The containers are made of glass — but not just any glass. We're talking about borosilicate glass, which is used on thermal tiles in space shuttles. 

Not only does it conveniently allow you to see what's packed inside, it's oven-safe up to 1,040°F. You can also store these containers in the freezer if you have leftovers you know you won't get to right away. At just over $3 per container, this is a fabulous value.

Save $32 with Prime
$38 at Amazon
Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

$250$330Save $80

We have entered the prime baking season, and at 4.5 quarts, this top-seller can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time (though it won't take up much room in your kitchen). This is the brand I use in my own home kitchen, and it comes with a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun. 

It'll give your arms a break by doing all of the mixing, and you can let it run while you prep other ingredients. This is as low as it's been since April, making it one of the best Black Friday deals on our list. 

$250 at Amazon
QVC

Vitamix Explorian 2.0 Variable Speed Blender

$240$379Save $139

You'll feel like you have your own personal smoothie shop with this best-in-class blender. Boasting a 2-horsepower motor, it'll effortlessly blitz up ice and frozen fruit, though you could also use it for whizzing up sauces or even grinding up meat. 

From soup to nuts (as in, homemade nut butters), this workhorse will level up your meal prep like no other — and this is the best price we're seeing.

$240 at QVC
Amazon

Keurig K-Café Barista Bar

$100$140Save $40

Dodell-Feder named this the "best Keurig coffee maker" out of all of the models she tested, calling it "a reliable Keurig that delivers everything you'd want from a single-cup coffee maker and more."

She adds, "It makes four cup sizes (8, 10 and 12 ounces, and a 2-ounce shot), the buttons are clear and intuitive and it offers an 'over ice' option that automatically adjusts brew temperature for less-watery iced coffee. Plus, it comes with a bonus for anyone who likes lattes, cappuccinos and other espresso-style drinks: an excellent standalone milk frother."

It's only dipped lower than it's current price by a few dollars, and doesn't often go on sale, so you'll want to grab it while it's nearly 30% off. 

$100 at Amazon
Amazon

Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus Heater and Fan

$300$470Save $170

The temps are dropping, but this sleek 2-in-1 machine will keep you nice and toasty (and cool in the summer). It features a focused mode if you want all the air on you, and a diffused mode to warm up or cool down an entire room. Plus, it oscillates and comes with a remote.

At over 35% off, this is within a few dollars of the best price we've seen all year, and our trackers tell us it wasn't any lower last Black Friday...

$300 at Amazon
Target

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

$20$35Save $15

This nifty contraption is a fave of Yahoo staff and readers alike. Says one editor: "I was skeptical at first. After all, I was used to spending a lot of time crafting breakfast sandwiches. But after using this device once, I was hooked. It pristinely cooked every element of the sandwich — even the egg! The ham was smoky and warm, the cheese was perfectly melted and the egg was the ideal level of gooeyness. Plus, my English muffin didn’t get soggy."

It's not often on sale, and this is about as low as we've ever seen it marked down to (it currently beats Amazon's price, and you'll get free shipping with your Circle 360 membership). It makes a fun gift, hint-hint! 

$20 at Target
Target

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

$100$230
Save $130 | Lowest price ever

It's an air fryer ... it's a toaster oven ... it's ... well, it's both. Made of sleek stainless steel, this compact appliance cooks up crispy favorites with hardly any oil, and you can get it at Target for less than it is at Amazon. In fact, this price is the best we've seen it on sale for. 

Psst: Come Thanksgiving, this will allow you to heat things up when your oven's full.

Save $130 | Lowest price ever
$100 at Target
Amazon

Pocaland Bidet Attachment

$30$127
Save $97 | Lowest price ever

We know what you're thinking: "Do I really need a bidet?" And if you're perfectly content shelling out for TP and wiping your bum with a scratchy sheet of paper that does a questionable job at best, the answer is no.

But, in the event that you're ready to improve your backside hygiene game, this easy-install accessory is a total game changer. Not only is it more thorough than wiping, it'll also make you feel like you're getting a spa treatment. It's over 75% off — and while we've yet to see it listed for the "original price," this is still as low as it's ever been. 

Save $97 | Lowest price ever
$30 at Amazon
Walmart

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

$149$199Save $50

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream — yes, even in the fall! This wildly popular appliance will satiate your sweet tooth until it's warm enough for the ice cream truck to roll around. 

It churns out everything from ice cream and sorbet to milkshakes and more — just add your ingredients, freeze overnight, press a button and ta-da! Plus, you'll be able to customize your creation with your favorite mix-ins. This price beats Amazon's, so "scoop" it up while you can.

Check out our full Ninja Creami review for more.

$149 at Walmart
Amazon

Gaiatop Space Heater

$25$30
Save $5 with Prime

This little wonder might be one of the most aesthetically pleasing household appliances we've come across, with its wooden legs and minimalist design. But while it might look like a million bucks, it's currently down to its best price in months. Plus, it can help lower your heating bill!

In spite of its compact size, it's quite powerful. It has two heat modes — 1000-watt high heat and 600-watt medium heat, both of which take just seconds to kick in. But it also has a cooling fan mode, meaning this isn't a machine you'll only pull out for a few months.

At 6.3 inches tall and just over 2 pounds, it's incredibly portable, making it a cinch to bring from room to room. And, most importantly, its safety features include overheating protection, as well as automatic shutoff should it tip over.

Save $5 with Prime
$25 at Amazon