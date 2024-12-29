Charlie Dimmock quizzed about love life as she reunites with Alan Titchmarsh after 20 years

Charlie Dimmock was quizzed about her love life as she joined Alan Titchmarsh in a festive edition of his hit ITV show, Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh.

After reminiscing about their time working together on the BBC's Ground Force, which came to an end after eight years in 2005, the conversation turned to Charlie's personal life and her former co-star asked if she was "still alone and happy on her own".

Charlie Dimmock joined Alan Titchmarsh on Love Your Weekend (ITV)

"Oh yes," Charlie exclaimed. "The older I get, the happier I get being on my own," explained the 58-year-old. "Grumpy old cow," she laughed. Pointing at Alan, Charlie quipped: "Don't agree!"

"I wouldn't dream," responded the host.

Charlie also revealed how she spends her time when she's not transforming gardens on shows like Garden Rescue. "Just like everyone else, family and friends," she said. "Christmas for me is family and friends. I don't believe people anyone goes off and does bizarre, weird things at Christmas," continued the garden guru, adding: "At the end of the day, you want to be with your mates and your family and friends."

You may also like

This isn't the first time Charlie has opened up about her love life in recent years. Back in 2014, Charlie ruled out the prospect of marriage, telling the Daily Mail she felt "too old" to tie the knot.

"I'm too old now, certainly too old for marriage, there's no point," she said.

"I do think I'm too old now. I can't see anything happening when it comes to romance; somebody would have to really bowl me over. I am quite content without a man in my life."

Charlie said she was happy being single (ITV)

Ahead of her 50th birthday in 2016, Charlie reiterated her love of single life, telling The Independent that she likes her own company.

"I'm way past marriage at this point," explained the TV star. "I'm going to be 50 this year. Even sharing a house with someone would be a no for me."

The gardener continued: "I like my own company. I like to do what I want to do, I'm very selfish like that. I don't mind fitting in a bit, but I like to be able to get away and have the house to myself."

While Charlie is currently single, she previously dated viticulturist John Mushet, whom she met whilst travelling in New Zealand in the early nineties. The couple went their separate ways after Charlie's brief relationship with Ground Force microphone operator Andy Simmons in 2001.

Charlie and Alan reunited on screen for the first time in over 20 years (Photo: Rex)

She later reportedly dated another member of the BBC's show's production crew, sound technician Barry Smith.

Charlie and Alan co-hosted Ground Force alongside Tommy Walsh from 1997.

Charlie and Alan co-hosted Ground Force with Tommy Walsh (Tony Sapiano/Shutterstock)

After Alan's departure in 2002, the show was cancelled in 2005.

Explaining his decision to leave the show at the time, Alan said: "When we got to 50 programmes I thought that was the time to stop, but they were desperate to carry on. I agreed to do another 16, then I'll go. That's it."