What is gender dysphoria, as diagnoses among children surge

Diagnoses of gender dysphoria in children are still uncommon, but it's important to know what to look out for. (Getty Images)

New figures have revealed that the number of children in England who have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria as recorded by a GP has risen from about 192 children and young people in 2011 to 10,291 in 2021.

Researchers looked at primary care records and found a fiftyfold increase in diagnoses within 10 years. "Gender dysphoria" became a recognised diagnosis in 2013 with the publication of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), so the increase in diagnoses may align with the change in terminology.

The study, published in the journal Archives of Disease in Childhood, also found that "levels of anxiety, depression and self-harm were high, indicating an urgent need for better prevention and treatment of mental health difficulties in these patients".

The subject of gender dysphoria has been a contentious one, particularly after the publication of the Cass Review in April 2024. The review, commissioned by NHS England to make recommendations on improving gender identity services, led to the removal of puberty blockers as a prescription for trans children unless given to patients as part of clinical trials.

So what is gender dysphoria and how does it affect children?

What is gender dysphoria?

Some people feel a disconnect between their gender identity and their biological sex, which can lead to gender dysphoria. (Getty Images)

Gender dysphoria is described by the NHS as a "sense of unease that a person may have because of a mismatch between their biological sex and their gender identity".

This "unease" can be so distressing that it can result in significant mental health problems like depression and anxiety, as well as having a harmful impact on daily life.

In order to understand gender dysphoria, it is important to first understand gender identity. This refers to how a person feels about their gender.

Many people feel that their gender identity corresponds to the sex they were registered at at birth. But for others, it does not, and this can lead to gender dysphoria if a person feels like they are questioning their gender identity all the time.

According to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), gender dysphoria can start from a very young age. They may seem confused about their gender identity, but most will not continue to feel this way after puberty.

However, the NHS recommends seeking your GP’s advice if you are worried your child is showing signs of being depressed, anxious or withdrawn.

A diagnosis of gender dysphoria in children and young people is still considered rare, but Professor Tim Doran, co-author of the most recent study, said it is now "much, much, much more common than it used to be 10 years ago".

He added to the Guardian: "Even though we’ve seen this very rapid increase, most practices will have zero, one or two children, with gender dysphoria on their books. They’re not seeing this very often."

How can gender dysphoria affect a child?

While rare, children who do experience gender dysphoria may struggle with feelings of distress and unhappiness, as well as disorders like autism and ADHD.

Of course, not all children who have autism or ADHD will have gender dysphoria, but the NHS says that children and young people who are referred for gender dysphoria show significantly higher than expected levels of these conditions.

They also show higher levels of:

Anxiety

Depression

Eating disorders

Suicide ideation

Self-harm

In teenagers, gender dysphoria may make them feel lonely or isolated from other people, or like they are facing pressure from peers and family to look or behave a certain way.

Some may feel a strong desire to hide or get rid of physical signs of their biological sex, or have a strong dislike of the genitals of their biological sex.

Parents who are worried about children and young people who may be experiencing gender dysphoria should speak to their GP, or contact the NSPCC helpline for advice.

