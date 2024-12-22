Meet Capricorn, the Zodiac's ambitious realist: The sign's personality traits, dates

The final days of December aren't just home to the winter holidays. They are also host to the beginning of another Zodiac season.

Represented by the sea goat, Capricorn is the tenth Zodiac sign. But don't be fooled its symbol, Capricorn is one of three earth signs.

Those born under Capricorn are known for their big-picture perspective and level head. They are practical, realistic and disciplined.

Aliza Kelly, celebrity astrologer and author, shares more on the sign's key traits, plus its approach to relationships, career and more.

Capricorn dates

Capricorn season runs from Dec. 22 to Jan. 19.

Capricorn personality, traits

Capricorns are known to be ambitious, determined and hard-working, Kelly explains.

"They're always thinking about the macro," Kelly shares. "They are looking at life through this sort of 30,000-foot-up point of view."

Those born under this sign are constantly striving to achieve more and to do better. They seek to accomplish all their hopes and dreams, determined to achieve success in all their endeavors. This comes thanks to a Capricorn's innate dynamic nature.

"Capricorn is the last earth sign of the Zodiac," Kelly reveals. "It is a Cardinal earth, which means that it is the earth sign most associated with initiation." Capricorns try to remain mentally active to actualize personal goals, making them excellent manifestors, she adds. They're visionary thinkers, always focused on the big picture.

Capricorn career horoscope

Capricorns are very determined, Kelly says. They're diligent, tending to a wider view of how they can grow as a person and make their dreams a reality.

They have a strong work ethic, often being the last ones to leave the office. Those born under the sign are also not afraid to put their nose to the grindstone.

Astrology's 'Big Three': What your sun, moon and rising sign say about you

Capricorn compatibility

If there's one thing a Capricorn isn't, it's disingenuous.

"You're only hanging out with a Capricorn if they genuinely like you," Kelly jokes. "Capricorns do not like to waste their time."

This sign takes their relationships incredibly seriously, she elaborates. Capricorns value quality time, caring deeply about building and maintaining strong bonds.

That sense of commitment is pivotal to a Capricorn, Kelly adds, but it must be reciprocated. "They want to know that the person is as invested as they are in whatever the dynamics are," she says. "If not, then Capricorns are also exceptional at boundaries, and they are not afraid to wall someone off."

Capricorns are compatible with the other earth signs: Taurus and Virgo. But they also pair well with water signs: Cancer, Pisces and Scorpio.

Fire, water, earth and air signs: Understanding the Zodiac elements

Capricorn strengths

Capricorns are entrepreneurial, and their dreams are made plausible by a sense of commitment and hard work, Kelly says. They are responsible and incredibly focused.

Since Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, the planet associated with responsibilities, boundaries and restrictions, those born under the sign are realists. Their perception is that the world is a very difficult and challenging place, Kelly expands.

Capricorns are also rigorous when setting intentions, she adds, calling them "extremely ambitious and inspired individuals." They are motivated to find ways to make the most of life, overcoming hardships along the way.

Capricorn weaknesses

According to Kelly, a Capricorn's weak point can include:

Pessimism

Tendency to be a workaholic

Materialism

Coldness

Insensitivity

Rigidness

Since Capricorns are inclined to view the world as a difficult place, they can be pessimistic at times.

They are also given to seriousness which can manifest as both a strength and a weakness. Their ability to set such strong boundaries can also make them appear cold at times.

Contributing: Anna Kaufman

