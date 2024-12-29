People Are Sharing Stories About The Embarrassing Typos They've Accidentally Sent, And I'm Glad We're All In This Together

I make typos all the time, so earlier this week, I asked the BuzzFeed Community about their most embarrassing spelling mistakes. Dozens of people submitted their most mortifying stories, and I'm not going to lie, reading some of them had me like Miss Barrymore here:

If you've ever made a typo, just know that someone on this list has probably done something similar (or worse). Here are 19 of the best stories:

1."When I graduated college and was sending out resumes and cover letters, I said I was applying for a 'pubic' relations position instead of public. Note to self: spell check doesn’t check wrong words!"

– bougielegend71

2."I sent a company wide email telling people to get their 'flu shits' in the conference room. Got an email back saying 'I think that's what we're trying to prevent.'"

– surprisedlegend852

3."I sign all my emails with 'Kind Regards' followed by my first name. Well, the g and the t are very close together on the keyboard and with one typo, I used an awful term. UGH."

– braveangel56

4."When requesting a billing statement from a third-party vendor, I said, 'My ultimate goal is to align my boobs with yours.' I meant to say books. Horrific."

– emochinchilla831

5."I work at a pool construction/maintenance company. The amount of times I have typed out 'poo' instead of 'pool' in texts or emails is embarrassing. 'Hey Mr. Smith, I just wanted to update you on your poo project' or 'Hey Mrs. Jones, there was a lot of debris in your poo today.'"

– creativeorc26

6."Replying to a high-level exec called Trudy, accidentally typed Turdy. There was a whole team cc'd on it (one of them pointed it out to me, but it was too late to recall the email). Thank god she had a good sense of humor and didn't get offended."

– Circusmouse

7."In an email, instead of writing 'you cant,' I wrote 'you c**t.' And it was to a female coworker I already did not get along with. Mistake? Yes. Freudian finger? God knows."

– Ifyoudontknownowyouknow

8."In graduate school, I had to write a four page behavioral modification paper (I was living in the Bible Belt at the time). I am a horrible speller and perhaps over-rely on auto-correct. My behavior to modify was to increase exercise. I printed it off, turned it in. When I got home, my husband points out I spelled it exorcising — four pages of how I was going to wake up 30 minutes early to exorcise, etc. I was mortified! My professor gave it back with full points. To this day, I don't know if he understood it was a typo or if he thought I was just really into expelling spirits."

–Anonymous, 42 years, Washington

9."Once we left an event early because my back was bothering me. My husband messaged the host to explain and meant to say 'my wife was feeling unwell' but what got sent was 'my wife was feeling unwed.'"

– Serial Flosser

10."My stupid phone always auto corrects cats to cars. It literally just did it when I typed this. So, I started a new job and had to send an email out to everyone on the team introducing myself. I ended with saying that I have two cats and it autocorrected to cars before I noticed and I sent the email. I know it doesn’t sound that bad, but I was so embarrassed, thinking people probably thought I was bragging that I had two cars. I’m still embarrassed about it."

– SorryImQuiet

11."I'm a teacher. Sent out a letter to all the parents saying if they 'want to do Gardening Club, the children will need wellies.' Only wellies isn't a word according to Microsoft, so it got autocorrected to Willies."

– velvetcactus67

12."Meant to say, 'that's terrible!' And it autocorrected to, 'that's testicle' 💀"

–Anonymous

13."When I was 18, I was texting my friend, and I meant to ask her if she wanted to go hot tubbing, but autocorrect decided to change it to 'Hey! Wanna go hot rubbing?' she wouldn't let me live it down."

–Anonymous, 31 years, Portland

14."I was messaging a prospective landlady asking if I could view the room on a certain day 'if you'd like.' After two days and no reply, I checked my message, which auto-correct had written as 'if you'd love me.'"

– cazzzaaa

15."I accidentally wrote that nurses were doing training 'to keep their kills up' instead of 'skills.'"

–Anonymous

16."In the work chat I told someone 'one sec' except it came out as 'one sex.' I could have crawled into a hole."

– Penny

17."Working in dispatch and a call comes in about two puppies in the middle of the road. On the call log I typed 'two pussies in the middle of road.' Didn’t realize until several officers called wondering what I meant."

–Anonymous, 35, Florida

18."Years ago, I wrote a press release for a kickoff event. It however said 'lick off.' Numerous people reviewed it, didn’t catch it. The paper promoted our lick off event. Even the paper didn’t catch it."

–Werner W, 57 years, Fairfield, Connecticut

19.And finally, "I was texting a friend about my little dog named Peanut. My dictated text: 'I love my little Peanut.' My text auto-corrected: 'I love my little penis.'"

–Anonymous, Massachussets

Do you have any embarrassing typos that should be added to this list? Let me know in the comments!