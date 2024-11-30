REI's Black Friday deals are here just in time for winter: Save on Patagonia, Hoka and more

Warm up with these deals: We spotted a cozy men's flannel for over 40% off and a Stanley tumbler for under $30.

Winter is coming... Which means it's a good time to get suited up for the cold temps. Why not save a few bucks while you're at it by you shopping the best of the best outdoor gear at REI's Black Friday sale? Now's your chance to bring home coats, pants, base layers and camping gear for less — and we mean way less.



During the shopping holiday, you can take up to 40% off camping and hiking gear, 40% off REI's Co-op brand and various discounts across a multitude of brands during REI's sale. And yes, fan-favorite gear and clothing from the likes of Patagonia, Hoka, Stanley and more are a part of the sale. Whether you love to camp regularly or you prefer an easy walk along a nature trail (and then an afternoon thawing out indoors) this sale has something for everyone. And that means you can get a jump on your holiday shopping no matter who is on your list (including yourself)!



I'm a professional shopper and these discounts even blew me away. Take, for example, this Patagonia fleece that's half off, or this Stanley tumbler that's more than 20% off. Yep, and there's plenty more where that came from. Keep scrolling to shop the very best REI Black Friday deals, but don't wait to add these items to your cart — we have a feeling that these steals will go quickly.



Best REI Black Friday deals

REI prAna Happy Camp Flannel Shirt, Men's $84 $150 Save $66 A flannel is a cold-weather staple and this one is a steal at 44% off. Available in three different colors, the button-up is great for hanging around the house during the holidays or curling up at the campsite. Made of heavyweight cotton, this cozy style is awesome on its own or as a base layer under coats on truly chilling days. $84 at REI

REI Smartloft Jacket, Women's $157 $210 Save $53 Whether you're checking out a new trail or running errands, you can never go wrong with a dependable, merino-blend fleece jacket. This zip-up is great by itself or layered under your heavier jackets when the temps drop. This style is both wind-resistant and water-repellent. We're partial to this pretty blue shade, but it's also on sale in black and purple. $157 at REI

REI Patagonia Microdini Half-Zip Pullover, Men's $80 $129 Save $49 Cold, windy days are just around the corner, but this Patagonia pullover will keep you comfortable — and who doesn't love nearly 40% off? This lightweight fleece is an everyday staple. Take a tip from one pleased reviewer and give this pullover as a gift this holiday: "Looks good and feels good too! So happy to receive as a gift and it is made so well. Anyone would be thrilled to own this." $80 at REI

REI REI Co-op Big Haul 28 Recycled Duffel $50 $100 Save $50 At 50% off, this duffel is one of the best steals hidden in REI's sale. This compact bag is great for bringing to the gym or the office, but it can also be stretched into being an overnight bag if you don't overstuff it. It's also an excellent carry-on. This duffel features plenty of pockets and places for your essentials and is made with ultra-durable nylon. It's a no-brainer buy. $50 at REI

REI Boulder Gear Men's Sawyer Insulated Puffy Vest $60 $80 Save $20 A puffer is one of the most versatile pieces you can have in your winter wardrobe. Wear it on top of a long-sleeved tee or flannel on warmer days, or layer it under a coat when it's truly freezing. Roll it up and it'll take up hardly any room in a suitcase or backpack. This one comes in sizes ranging from S to XXXL. Choose from green or basic black. $60 at REI

REI Patagonia Women's Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover $134 $269 Save $135 If you've been dreaming of a warm, durable Patagonia top, now's your chance to grab one for 50% off. This discount will save you more than 130 bucks, and it also comes in black and blue. This pullover features a snap-up opening, zipper breast pocket and two front pockets. Some reviewers say it runs slightly large (but we'll take the extra coziness). $134 at REI

REI Columbia Hikebound II Jacket, Men's $60 $80 Save $20 Wind and rain are no match for this jacket from Columbia. On sale for 25% off, this hip-length jacket is waterproof yet super breathable. Both the hem and hood have adjustable drawstrings so you can find the right fit, and the whole jacket can be folded into its own pocket for easy stowing. $60 at REI

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.