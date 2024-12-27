This weekend's best sales: A $200 Dyson vac, 80% off a Carote knife set and more

This year's after-Christmas sales are full of great finds at low prices. So get your gift cards ready and snag all the stuff Santa forgot to bring you.

Top buys from all the best brands like Dyson, Ugg and Kate Spade are on serious sale this weekend. (Kate Spade/Walmart/Nordstrom)

The weeks leading up to Christmas are full of energy and excitement, so it's totally normal to feel a little blue once it's all over. But rest assured, there's an easy way to perk your spirits in a flash — shopping (and saving!) at all the epic after-Christmas sales happening now.

Whether you've got a stack of gift cards to ball out with or there are gifts you wanted but didn't receive, now's the time to score major savings on everything, including closet essentials, tech gadgets and kitchen must-haves. We're predicting this $20 Carote knife set (down from $100) will sell out before the weekend is over, and this $150 iRobot vacuum is going to fly off the virtual shelf, too.

If you're on the hunt for more must-shop deals to grab before 2024 is over, keep reading for the best markdowns on the web this weekend.

Walmart Carote 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $20 $100 Save $80 If boring silver cutlery is just not your style, grab this colorful Carote set while it's 80% off. It comes with six different knives that you can use to carve meats, slice bread, peel potatoes and so much more. Even better, each blade has a protective cover to preserve its sharpness and keep it safely stored. $20 at Walmart

Amazon Amazon Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 This is the newest Echo model, and it's more than just a speaker Yes, it can play music, but it can also tell you the weather and turn on lights, all without lifting a finger. At less than 4 inches wide, the device will hardly take up any space. At 55% off, this is the best price it's ever been on sale for, FYI. Check out our roundup of the best smart-home speakers to shop additional models. $18 at Amazon

Walmart Dyson Big Ball Turbinehead Canister Vacuum $200 $350 Save $150 Been dyin' to try a Dyson? Now would be a great time to snag this lightweight dust destroyer, considering it's 50% off. It can run for up to 40 minutes before needing a recharge, and because it's cordless, you won't have to look for a free outlet each time to move it to a different room. Oh, and it comes with several cleaning attachments, has a whole-machine filtration system and is effective on both hard and carpeted flooring. $200 at Walmart

Amazon iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum $149 $250 Save $101 A top-selling Roomba that's 40% off — its all-time lowest price? We'll take two! This gizmo will zap up all of that dust and debris on your floor while you relax on the sofa — nothing wrong with that. It runs for up to 120 minutes before heading back to its charging dock, and you can even schedule cleanings via the app. Check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums for more. $149 at Amazon

Nordstrom Ugg Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot $112 $160 Save $48 When it comes to keeping toes toasty on frigid winter days, no one does it better than Ugg. This classic boot only goes on sale a few times throughout the year, so don't miss your chance to grab it for 30% off. The exterior is designed to keep moisture out and staining to a minimum, while the new and improved sole offers increased support and traction. $112 at Nordstrom

Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds $190 $249 Save $59 Experience premium sound with these advanced wireless earbuds, now 24% off. Featuring active noise cancellation and personalized spatial audio, they deliver high-fidelity sound tailored to your environment. With improved call quality, a customizable fit, and water-resistant durability, these earbuds are designed for all-day comfort and exceptional performance. $190 at Amazon

Wayfair Solid Microfiber Ultra Soft Sheet Set $31 $99 Save $68 In the market for a bedding refresh for the new year? Take a cue from the 3,500 Wayfair shoppers who've given this sheet set a perfect five-star rating and grab it while it's on sale for a whopping 69% off. Available in 13 colors in sizes Twin through California King, these sheets are non-pilling, wrinkle-resistant and machine washable. Even better, they're made with double-brushed microfiber, so they're "luxuriously soft and cozy." Yes, please! $31 at Wayfair

Kate Spade Outlet Monica Small Flap Crossbody $59 $259 Save $200 Make a beeline for Kate Spade Outlet and buy this classic black bag while it's down to just $59. Perfectly sized for a day of errands or a night out, the purse can easily accommodate a phone, wallet, keys and makeup. Wear the long strap crossbody style or over your shoulder. Can't justify another black handbag? This beauty comes in three other colors. $59 at Kate Spade Outlet

More of the best sales to shop this weekend:

Away : Save 15% on top-rated luggage styles, plus up to 50% on select travel bags and accessories.

Everlane : Stock up at the Sale of the Year where sweaters, winter accessories, outerwear and shoes are up to 70% off.

J.Crew : Cashmere sweaters are up to 50% off and sale items are an extra 60% off with code EXTRA at checkout.

L.L. Bean : The biggest sale of the year is happening now. Save up to 50% on boots, bags, clothing and more.

QVC : Save on slippers, sweaters, throw blankets and more cozy essentials at the QVC Winter Event. Prices are up to 30% off.

REI : Top brands like Hoka, Columbia, New Balance and Patagonia are up to 50% off at the end-of-year clearance sale.

Target : Over 4,000 items were added to the clearance event ahead of the weekend. Select clothing, accessories, toys and beauty products are all up to 50% off.

The Home Depot: Tools and tool accessories are up to 40% off, appliances are up to 35% off and home decor is up to 30% off.

