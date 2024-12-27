Scouted: Happy Boxing Week—These End of the Year Sales Are Better Than Black Friday

2024 has been quite the year, but now that the new year is right around the corner, it’s a good time to ring in 2025 with some gifts for yourself. Chances are, you’ve been shopping for gifts for everyone other than yourself for the last month or two, so now’s the time to treat yourself to some discounted goodies. There are hundreds of solid after-Christmas sales to shop today through the end of the year.

Boxing week is here, and tons of deals will be live from today through the new year. Best of all, the current roster of sales and discounts is on par with Black Friday and Cyber Monday scores, so if you’ve got some gift cards, holiday cash, or perhaps an end-of-the-year bonus to spend, today’s the day. Indeed, Boxing Day has officially become yet another shopping holiday chock-full of stellar doorbuster deals and sitewide sales to get your hands on before we ring in the new year.

Now that the frantic gifting frenzy has drawn to a close (thank god!), it’s a great time to treat yourself to everything on your list while taking advantage of steep discounts from tons of retailers and brands—and without leaving your couch and battling crowds of fellow bargain hunters IRL.

There are plenty of other noteworthy sales from e-tailers like Huckberry, Anthropologie, Lululemon, and so many more. Scroll through below to check out all of the best after-Christmas sales to shop throughout the remainder of 2024.

Apparel

Allbirds : Up to 50 percent off select bestsellers for men and women.

Anthropologie : Take up to 40 percent off apparel, accessories, and home decor.

Huckberry is hosting its end-of-year sale with tons of best-selling items marked down up to 45 percent off.

J.Crew : Score 50 percent off select cashmere items.

Macy’s: Take up to 40 percent off sitewide.

Lululemon : Shop End of Year Scores on men’s and women’s activewear, shoes, and accessories.

Nordstrom : Take up to 50 percent off during its annual half-yearly sale.

SKIMS: 50 percent off new sale markdowns.

Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury : Up to 40 percent off during the post-holiday sale.

Credo Beauty : Up to 50 percent off brands like MARA Beauty, Tower 28, Goop, and more.

Dermstore : Save up to 40 percent off and take an extra 10 percent off sale items.

Paula’s Choice : Save up to 20 percent off.

Saie Beauty : Score 50 percent off the brand’s Hydrabeam and Glow Sculpt formulas.

Sephora : Score an extra 20 percent off sale items.

SpaceNK : Up to 50 percent off select skincare, haircare, and cosmetics.

U Beauty: 20 percent off sitewide.

Wellness + Fitness

Bon Charge : Score 20 percent off infrared sauna blankets, red light therapy devices, and more.

Heat Healer : 20 percent off sitewide.

HigherDOSE : Take up to $715 off infrared sauna blankets, LED masks, and more.

CocoaVia : 25 percent off all cardio and memory products.

Carol Bike : Take $250 off the AI-powered fitness bike.

Therabody: Take up to $100 off massagers, LED facial masks, and recovery tech.

Home

Ruggable: Up to 20 percent off sitewide (15 percent off one product, 20 percent off two or more products).

Macy’s : Take up to 40 percent off sitewide.

Boutique Rugs : Buy one, get one 50 percent off.

Keurig : 20 percent off sitewide.

Our Place : Take up to 37 percent off during the holiday sale.

LOVESAC : 30 percent off sitewide.

Crane & Canopy: Up to 60 percent off bedding and home decor.

Tech & Electronics